Former Vivienne Westwood Employee Risked His Job To Get Zendaya Oscars Gown After The Designer Didn't Want To Work With Black Celebs

Zendaya's 2015 Oscars Vivienne Westwood gown was talked about for days following the Awards show. And 5-years later, the iconic moment has resurfaced with racial allegations surrounding a publicist at the famous fashion house. Jonathan Valencia, the owner of Pechuga Vintage, reported on his experience working at Vivienne Westwood and revealed that his manager didn't want to lend the gown to Black celebrities. In an Instagram post, Jonathan wrote: "my boss (ironically a POC herself) approached me one day and told me to stop dressing & pitching pieces to Black celebrities because that wasn't the press that we wanted in Los Angeles."

Valencia also mentions that when Law Roach, Zendaya's fashion stylist, requested the look, he had to secretly lend the gown to him without anyone knowing. "When Law requested this Westwood dress for Zendaya as a last-minute option, I remember having to sneak it out without anyone knowing. It could've gotten me fired after all." ICYMI: Law Roach and Zendaya made headlines around the world after wearing the gorgeous gown complimented by her faux locs. However, that moment of glory was short-lived as the headlines became about Fashion Police's host Guliana Rancic's offensive comments. She said that Zendaya's hair looks like smells of weed and patchouli oil. Although Zendaya was only 18 at the time, she handled herself very well by releasing a statement via Twitter.

Valencia has since left Vivienne Westwood and is now the owner of Pechuga Vintage, where he sells vintage items. Some of his clients are the Kourtney Kardashian, Winnie Harlowe, and Keke Palmer. He currently has the Vivienne Westwood clutch for sale that Zendaya carried on her big night with all proceeds going towards Black Lives Matter.

Written by Tira Urquhart