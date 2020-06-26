Kanye West Gets A New Job Designing For GAP

Kanye West is expanding his empire day by day!

In recent fashion news, it's been announced that Kanye will be partnering with legacy brand Gap on a collection dropping in 2021. This is a full-circle moment for the mogul since he worked at the Gap in Highschool.

 "We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership," said Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand.

(Photo courtesy of Gap)

Under Kanye's creative direction, the YEEZY design studio will develop the new line to deliver modern, elevated basics for men, women, and kids at accessible price points, with the creative process just getting underway.

Additionally, Kanye's design vision will extend to unique YEEZY Gap logo in Gap stores and digital channels. This new apparel partnership furthers the size and scope of the YEEZY business, building on YEEZY footwear's ground-breaking success, which was recently valued at $2.9 billion.

The Kardashian-Wests are making their way into households around the world. We're not mad at them!

(Photo courtesy of Gap)

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415/FilmMagic)

