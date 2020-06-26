Kanye West Gets A New Job Designing For GAP

Kanye West is expanding his empire day by day!

In recent fashion news, it's been announced that Kanye will be partnering with legacy brand Gap on a collection dropping in 2021. This is a full-circle moment for the mogul since he worked at the Gap in Highschool.

"We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership," said Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand.