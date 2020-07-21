Nicki Minaj's Pregnancy Photoshoots Included A Custom Couture Crystal Veil

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Nicki Minaj has a baby on the way! The superstar rapper revealed the exciting news in a stunning Instagram post on July 19, simply writing, “#Preggers” and adding a yellow heart emoji. Nicki appears to be far along in her pregnancy already. She showed off a huge baby bump in her breathtaking photo, which was part of a more extensive photo shoot.
Nicki wore a custom multi-colored bikini embellished with pacifiers, flowers, candy, crystals, and other baby charms designed by Lacey Dalimonte. The LA-based designer admitted that she made the bikini in under 48 hours after Nicki’s stylist, Aquiles, reached out to her.
“Created this bra in under 48hrs filled with real candy, baby trinkets, & hundreds of Swarovski’s,” said Lacey in an Instagram caption.
Nicki Also wore a custom veil by couture designer, Georges Hobieka for a photo shoot with famed photographer David LaChapelle. The image resembles Beyonce’s famous pregnancy announcement photo, showing Nicki looking like a goddess in a forest. Her skin is glowing in a custom wet look dress outlining her belly by Di Petsa.
The last look worn for the epic shoot is a Marie Antoinette inspired two-piece set embellished with crystals. It's a custom design by her stylist, Acquiles and Alex Navarro. Her resident hairstylist, Arrogant Tae created three different units for the shoot.
Congratulations to the couple, we can't for the gender reveal!
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
