Nicki Minaj's Pregnancy Photoshoots Included A Custom Couture Crystal Veil

Nicki Minaj has a baby on the way! The superstar rapper revealed the exciting news in a stunning Instagram post on July 19, simply writing, “#Preggers” and adding a yellow heart emoji. Nicki appears to be far along in her pregnancy already. She showed off a huge baby bump in her breathtaking photo, which was part of a more extensive photo shoot.

Nicki wore a custom multi-colored bikini embellished with pacifiers, flowers, candy, crystals, and other baby charms designed by Lacey Dalimonte. The LA-based designer admitted that she made the bikini in under 48 hours after Nicki’s stylist, Aquiles, reached out to her.

“Created this bra in under 48hrs filled with real candy, baby trinkets, & hundreds of Swarovski’s,” said Lacey in an Instagram caption.