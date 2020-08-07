Future Confuses Everyone By Teasing New "Gucci Bucket Hat" Song Wearing A Goyard Hat

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Everyone loves a Future track, however, he left his fans confused while playing a snippet of his new "Gucci Bucket Hat" song while wearing a Goyard bucket hat.
The Platinum selling rapper is known for making songs about must have fashion items, such as, Gucci flip flops-in which he rapped about back in 2015. Fans were a little confused as to why the rapper decided to wear this piece while debuting the song. Did he not realize he was wearing a different designer?
See some of the hilarious tweets below.
We're not sure what he was thinking, but here are links to splurge on a $1200 Goyard bucket (sold out) or drop $530 Gucci bucket. Either way you'll make a statement!
(Photo: Getty Images)
