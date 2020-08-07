Future Confuses Everyone By Teasing New "Gucci Bucket Hat" Song Wearing A Goyard Hat

Future

Future Confuses Everyone By Teasing New "Gucci Bucket Hat" Song Wearing A Goyard Hat

Black Twitter just wants to know which hat they should go out and buy?

Published Yesterday

Everyone loves a Future track, however, he left his fans confused while playing a snippet of his new "Gucci Bucket Hat" song while wearing a Goyard bucket hat.

The Platinum selling rapper is known for making songs about must have fashion items, such as, Gucci flip flops-in which he rapped about back in 2015. Fans were a little confused as to why the rapper decided to wear this piece while debuting the song. Did he not realize he was wearing a different designer? 

See some of the hilarious tweets below. 

We're not sure what he was thinking, but here are links to splurge on a $1200 Goyard bucket (sold out) or drop $530 Gucci bucket. Either way you'll make a statement!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC