Reclaiming The Culture!: This Black Designer Opened A Luxury Durag Boutique In LA

We love to celebrate young Black women making money moves—especially when they are doing it for the culture!

For years, durags and headwraps have been deemed “ghetto” by those who do not understand the value in the fabric that can magically create waves and perfectly protect our freshly done tresses. However, due to the gentrification of Black fashion via white influencers and major fashion brands, the protective styles are becoming more mainstream.

Thankfully, this young lady is reclaiming our crown (durags/headwraps) and turning her love for protective headwear into a luxury business.

Meet Atira Lyons, a 20-year-old woman from Southern California who not only started her own luxury durag brand but has also open her very own shop on Melrose Avenue, located in the upscale part of Los Angeles.