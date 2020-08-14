Reclaiming The Culture!: This Black Designer Opened A Luxury Durag Boutique In LA

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
We love to celebrate young Black women making money moves—especially when they are doing it for the culture!
For years, durags and headwraps have been deemed “ghetto” by those who do not understand the value in the fabric that can magically create waves and perfectly protect our freshly done tresses. However, due to the gentrification of Black fashion via white influencers and major fashion brands, the protective styles are becoming more mainstream.
Thankfully, this young lady is reclaiming our crown (durags/headwraps) and turning her love for protective headwear into a luxury business.
Meet Atira Lyons, a 20-year-old woman from Southern California who not only started her own luxury durag brand but has also open her very own shop on Melrose Avenue, located in the upscale part of Los Angeles.
According to The Grio, Atira has been working hard to make her dream come true and her receipts on social media prove her drive.
From beginning to end, the young entrepreneur has been sharing her business experience, which caught the attention of several media outlets including The Shade Room.
“I HAVE A STORE ON MELROSE AVE IN LOS ANGELES,” Atira tweeted back in March. "My 20 year old a** got a f***ing store on MELROSE."
Besides luxe durags, the Atira Lyons Label also sells a line of fancy turbans that are available in silk and velvet.
The brand also has sleek and sexy swimwear that will turn heads on the beaches.
It is interesting to note that the young designer says she was able to open her business with no loans, putting up her own money to fund her dream.
It is always inspiring to see a Black woman making her dreams come true against the many odds of 2020, which includes the coronavirus pandemic.
(Photo via @atiralyonslabel/Instagram)
