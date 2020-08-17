Black-Owned Lingerie Brand Accuses Victoria's Secret Of Blatantly Ripping Off Their Designs

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
A Black-owned lingerie brand is accusing Victoria's Secret of stealing its designs after spotting similar items on the mega brand’s website. Edge o’Beyond, claims that a Victoria’s Secret employee purchased inventory as a way to likely inform the design process of the pieces in question.
Edge o’ Beyond founder, director, and designer Naomi De Haan posted images to social media showing the direct comparison of the designs, and we must say, they look similar.
“Heartbroken to see that @victoriassecret have ripped us off. Details in slides. Featuring our Daisy + Sally ranges,” read the caption on their Instagram post.
An Instagram post by Diet Prada — an account known for calling out similar instances of alleged rip-offs in the fashion industry — explains that the particular order was around $1,500 worth of merchandise from Edge o’ Beyond’s Daisy range. The receipt, dated back to March 2019, reveals a full name that the Creative Operations Coordinator happens to share.
“I think it is terrible that huge corporations like VS are stealing from small independent businesses like mine, especially during the era of [Black Lives Matter], preying on an independent black business when they have a huge team of designers to hand,” De Haan writes. “They have acted so unethically and immorally.”
Another Black-owned lingerie brand based in LA, Destiney Bleu, who recently designed a piece for Beyoncé, has recently made similar claims against the corporation, after coming across a suspicious order. Diet Prada mentions that there was an embellished bra and panty set the was ordered but wouldn't be worn together because the crystals don't match. Come to find out it was an employee of VS who made the purchase.
Hopefully all parties come to an agreement soon.
(Jeff Neira via Getty Images) VICTORIA'S SECRET FASHION SHOWS
