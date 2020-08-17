Black-Owned Lingerie Brand Accuses Victoria's Secret Of Blatantly Ripping Off Their Designs

A Black-owned lingerie brand is accusing Victoria's Secret of stealing its designs after spotting similar items on the mega brand’s website. Edge o’Beyond, claims that a Victoria’s Secret employee purchased inventory as a way to likely inform the design process of the pieces in question.

Edge o’ Beyond founder, director, and designer Naomi De Haan posted images to social media showing the direct comparison of the designs, and we must say, they look similar.

“Heartbroken to see that @victoriassecret have ripped us off. Details in slides. Featuring our Daisy + Sally ranges,” read the caption on their Instagram post.