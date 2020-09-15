'Pose' Star And Trans Activist Indya Moore Opens Jason Wu NYFW Show

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
New York Fashion Week is officially underway for the Spring 2021 season, though it looks a little different from past seasons. With social distancing measures still very much in effect across the States, many designers have opted to show virtually or have decided to forgo showing entirely in favor of a new fashion system. Some, however, have pressed ahead with in-person shows, including Jason Wu who showed his latest collection yesterday with Pose star Indya Moore making her runway debut.
In her catwalk debut, the 25-year-old star modeled a terracotta-colored eyelet maxi dress, beaded jewelry and tasseled sandals, and shared a sweet snap with Wu after the show.
“This is the first NYFW show I’ve ever walked,” Moore captioned her photo of the pair in matching face masks. “I’m so proud of Jason’s line, the fabric is incredible. its sturdy, soft and the clothing fits like a glove. Well done!”
The Bronx native is no stranger to the fashion world, having modeled for Louis Vuitton and Calvin Klein; pre-pandemic, she sat front row at the runway shows for designers including Prabal Gurung and Christian Siriano.
Indya slayed her debut and she made sure not to forget her mask!
(Photo: Gotham/Getty Images)
