'Pose' Star And Trans Activist Indya Moore Opens Jason Wu NYFW Show

New York Fashion Week is officially underway for the Spring 2021 season, though it looks a little different from past seasons. With social distancing measures still very much in effect across the States, many designers have opted to show virtually or have decided to forgo showing entirely in favor of a new fashion system. Some, however, have pressed ahead with in-person shows, including Jason Wu who showed his latest collection yesterday with Pose star Indya Moore making her runway debut.

In her catwalk debut, the 25-year-old star modeled a terracotta-colored eyelet maxi dress, beaded jewelry and tasseled sandals, and shared a sweet snap with Wu after the show.