Hot Mama!: Malika Haqq Partners With Naked Wardrobe To Design Mommy-And-Me Collection

Written by Tira Urquhart

Malika Haaq is expanding her resume. The actress turned Mompreneur partnered with celebs favorite, Naked Wardrobe, on a Mommy-and-me collection called "Mama Malika." The "Keeping Up With The Kardashian's" star gave birth to her son, Ace, back in March and hasn't missed a beat. The "Mama Malika" collection is Naked Wardrobe's first-ever children's offering and features jumpsuits, bodysuits, rompers, and shorts, available in three different colorways - baby blue, chocolate brown, and camouflage. Sizes range from 6 months to 5 years old, and prices range from $26 to $42 for babies and children.

As part of the Mama Malika collaboration, Naked Wardrobe and Malika have partnered with the Made by DWC, the social enterprise arm of Downtown Women's Center, an organization dedicated to creating jobs for women transitioning out of homelessness. Through this partnership, they will donate a portion of the collection as well as previous Naked Wardrobe collections to MADE by DWC Resale Boutique, which drives revenue to their organization and supports sustainability. This collaboration was essential to Malika. She says, "I sought this out myself, with a brand that I love and represents the same morals, values, and ideals that I do when it comes to family and business. I hope to be an inspiration to women, mothers, and single mothers who want to carve out their path. It's so important to do the things that you love, and I want women to see that it's possible. As a new mother, I wasn't sure how motherhood and my creative passions could collide, and the Mama Malika collection gave me the best of both worlds. With this being my first design project, I had a lot to learn, and working closely with the Kaviani sisters throughout this journey has been extremely rewarding. My son is my inspiration for this collection and why I'm betting on myself as an entrepreneur. I want him to know that it's important to take chances on yourself and that he too can go after his passions and his dreams."

(Photo: Naked Wardrobe)















Naked Wardrobe founders, Shideh Kaviani, Shirin Kaviani, and Shida Kaviani, were excited about working with the actress. Their statement read: "Malika has been a friend and supporter of Naked Wardrobe since we launched, and we couldn't be more excited to team up with her on the Mama Malika collaboration, which marks the company's first-ever children's collection. Our shared sensibilities and values, particularly the importance of family, inclusivity, and empowering strong, multi-hyphenate women, made this partnership authentic and, quite frankly, a no-brainer. We worked hard to produce and offer these styles at an accessible price point without compromising quality, and we hope moms everywhere will love it as much as we do!" The collection is now available here. We asked Malika about her process behind the collection, see what she says below! BET: What are you loving most about motherhood? Malika: The most exciting part about being Ace’s mom is witnessing life through his eyes. His innocence has brought a light into my life, that only being his mom could do. BET: Is the collection functional for little ones, are they traditional onesies? Malika: While designing this collection, I realized women wearing bodysuits are equivalent to adult onesies. Moms and babies have been dressing alike for years. Naked Wardrobe and I just brought it full circle with the collection. BET: Why was it important for you to create and mommy and me collection? Malika: During my pregnancy, I knew I was going to want to spend more time with my baby and designing this collection for my son allowed me to focus on him. I love to dress like my son and I know I’m not the only one. BET: How are you hoping mamas feel when they wear the line? Malika: Naked Wardrobe has a history of making women feel comfortable, sexy and stylish in their line. I feel as though I utilized their motto and extended it to babies.