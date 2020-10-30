The BeyHive Is In Shambles After Beyoncé's Entire Ivy Park Collection Sells Out In Seconds

The bots got to it first, and they aren't happy about it.

Beyoncé's second rendition of her Ivy Park x Adidas apparel collection, appropriately named "The Drip 2 Collection," sold out in minutes soon after dropping on the official Adidas site, and on the Ivy Park website.

Well, fans were able to try their luck again today, Oct. 30th  at online retailers such as ASOS, Finish Line,  and Foot Locker, however the bots took over those sites in A matter of seconds!

The line consisted of gender-neutral athleisure and streetwear pieces coming in inclusive sizing, ranging from XXXS to 4X. Bey teased the release of the collection last week, taking to Instagram and simply posting "DRIP 2 October 30."

Bey gifted her mom and celebrity friends pieces from the collection, just like the first time around. But what about the Beyhive?

See the hives reaction after missing out on the collection.

 

