Calling All Hotties!: Megan Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova Collection Has Finally Arrived

Meg designed the collection with all tall hotties in mind. She says: “Designing this line with Fashion Nova has been a labor of love; not only am I able to bring my signature look to all the hotties out there, but I was able to create sexy and beautiful clothing that fit bodies of all shapes, sizes, and heights. If you’re a tall girl like me, finding clothes that have savage style has never been easy, until now.”

The Fashion Nova X Megan Thee Stallion collection will make customers feel like they are on a wild Western Moto Speed Chase with a full assortment of statement styles and fits ranging from junior to plus sizes. Pieces included in the line are denim with fringe and patchwork, animal print dresses and bodysuits, and faux fur jackets. Megan also included matching pet wear so your four-legged friends can look as fly as their owner.

“This collection was inspired by Megan’s unwavering confidence, fearless style, and infectious personality,” said Fashion Nova CEO/Founder Richard Saghian. “Every piece was meticulously designed with exceptional fabrics in a variety of looks and prints to make our customer stand out and feel empowered, and we are excited to finally bring our creative collaboration with her to life for everyone to experience.”

The capsule collection boasts 106 pieces in total, at affordable prices ranging from $24.99 to $199.99 and is available beginning today exclusively at fashionnova.com.