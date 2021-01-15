Whew!: Michael B. Jordan Turns Heads In A New Coach Campaign

Coach unveiled its new Spring 2021 "Coach It Forward" campaign, and it features some of our favorite stars, including Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan.
For this captivating series, the actors were photographed calling people who have inspired and supported them along the way. The ad campaign's purpose is to focus on the power of positivity, collective action, and the importance of everyday recognition for those who have enriched our lives. As a result, the campaign invites customers to leave a message of gratitude for someone near and dear, with the hope of creating a ripple effect of optimism. In the year of our Lord 2021, we love to see it.
Michael went for a sporty casual look wearing a light pink cashmere sweater embroidered with short phrases paired with striped pants of the same hue and white sneakers. He also stood in front of a Coach phone booth holding a blue backpack.
"When you step back, you see that we're all the sum of the people who have helped us along. I think of my mom and dad, my family, friends, the people I work with, and how they have all supported me and inspired me. I loved having this opportunity to lift people who are important to me and recognize how their passion and positivity have moved my world forward," explains the Black Panther actor in a press release from Coach.
See the campaign video below.
(Photo courtesy of Coach)
