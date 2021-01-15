Whew!: Michael B. Jordan Turns Heads In A New Coach Campaign

Coach unveiled its new Spring 2021 "Coach It Forward" campaign, and it features some of our favorite stars, including Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan.

For this captivating series, the actors were photographed calling people who have inspired and supported them along the way. The ad campaign's purpose is to focus on the power of positivity, collective action, and the importance of everyday recognition for those who have enriched our lives. As a result, the campaign invites customers to leave a message of gratitude for someone near and dear, with the hope of creating a ripple effect of optimism. In the year of our Lord 2021, we love to see it.