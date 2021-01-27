Lori Harvey Dishes On Her Pandemic Style, Which Resulted In A Successful Fashion Collab With Naked Wardrobe [Exclusive]

Written by Tweety Elitou

Lori Harvey wants her fans to feel sexy, confident, and comfortable when sporting fashions from her new Lori Harvey x Naked Wardrobe collection, which dropped on Tuesday (January 26). Eager to learn more about her exclusive partnership with Naked Wardrobe, we chatted with the model and entrepreneur to learn about the inspiration behind her new collaborative collection, along with details about her constantly evolving style.

“This has been my everyday look since the pandemic started,” Harvey tells BET Style about the inspiration behind her versatile collection that features neutral-colored crop tops and sweatpants. “Teaming up with Naked Wardrobe helped me bring my spin on [casual fashion] to life.”

Reminiscent of previous celebrity collaborations, Lori’s new line with the global womenswear brand embodies simplicity and style. As for if LH x Naked Wardrobe reflects her personal style, Lori explains, “Absolutely! I wear sweatpants almost every day, and I love wearing crop tops.” She adds, “I also love to invest in comfortable everyday clothing that has quality fabric. This is one of the reasons I love Naked Wardrobe so much. The fabric is incredible at an affordable price!”

Describing her personal style as “girly, tomboy, and chic,” we were not surprised to learn that the 24-year-old beauty insists on purchasing clothing that lasts. “I invest more in timeless pieces now. I love collecting vintage pieces,” she shares. Founded by sisters Shideh, Shida, and Shirin Kaviani in 2012, Naked Wardrobe has seen great success with its celebrity collaborations. It was obviously a given to collab with the fashion influencer. “Lori has been a long-time friend and champion of Naked Wardrobe,” they tell us exclusively. RELATED | Lori Harvey: American Princess “She came to us with the idea,” they continue. “Our shared sensibilities and values— particularly regarding the importance of inclusivity, body positivity, and empowering strong women— made this partnership authentic and quite frankly, a no-brainer.”

To shop the wearable collection, with sizes ranging from XXS-3XL, visit NakedWardrobe.com, Nordstrom.com, and select Nordstrom stores nationwide. Prices range from $38-$56. ** Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.