A Fail!: Louis Vuitton Designs A Sweater ‘Inspired’ By The Jamaican Flag, And The Colors Are Completely Wrong

Written by BET Staff

Another day, another opportunity for a fashion company to completely miss the mark. The most recent brand under public scrutiny? None other than Louis Vuitton (LV) with its “Jamaican Stripe Pullover.” The brand states that the below pullover sweater in green, yellow, and red is "inspired by the Caribbean island's national flag."

Understandably we are speechless, primarily since this so-called tribute does not feature the same colors as the Jamaican flag.

FYI: The Jamaican flag is black, gold, and green. Each color with its own symbolism: Black depicting the strength and creativity of the people; Gold representing the natural beauty of the sunlight and the wealth of the country; and Green signifying hope and agricultural resources. According to The Daily Beast, the outrageous fashion faux pas was first brought to the public eye when Twitter user @pam_boy spotted the $1,340 sweater that actually reflects the colors of the Ethiopian and Rastafarian flag (a religion originating in Jamaica).

Whether it was a case of good intentions gone wrong or something far more malicious, there is no question that this advertisement is cringe-worthy and displayed a blatant lack of research. As @pam_boy says: “I cannot stress enough how important it is to implement diversity as a value and not a symbol within fashion companies.” We could not have said it better ourselves. At the time of this story’s publication, the sweatshirt is out of stock. However, the link is still available on the site.