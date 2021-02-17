Luxury Boutique Owner Telsha Anderson On Opening A Business In The Middle Of A Pandemic

BET.com’s THE GLAM GAP is a weekly video series spotlighting Black entrepreneurs, executives and influencers in the beauty, fashion and lifestyle space.

Opening any business during a global pandemic is a huge risk, but it was a challenge that Telsha Anderson, founder of luxury clothing boutique T.A. New York was willing to take. “The world was suddenly closed, but the store was practically done,” Anderson tells BET. “I had all this inventory. So my sister told me to still launch online, and every week during COVID, we released ten new items.”

After months of uncertainty, waiting patiently for New York to begin reopening, the time had finally come, and she was able to move to a brick and mortar location. Overcoming those obstacles is not something she takes lightly. “You know, it's not just my win, it's a win for all of us,” she says. “If I can help other African-American men or women get to where they want to be in this industry, I think that's incredible.”