Exclusive: Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Lingerie Debut It's First-Ever Pride Collection

Written by Tira Urquhart

BET: Yusef – you’re known as a celebrity hairstylist, and have been styling Rihanna’s hair for years, including Savage X Fenty campaigns. So, what does it mean to you to now star in their first ever Savage X Pride campaign? Yusef Williams: It's an honor to be a part of the first ever Savage X Pride campaign. As mentioned, I've always worked behind the scenes being a part of the creative process and I never imagined seeing myself on the other side of the lens. BET: Savage X Fenty represents inclusivity and individuality. What message do you hope the LGBTQIA+ Community take away after seeing this cool and meaningful campaign? YW:I hope the message received from the LGBTQIA+ community is that we have a true ally in Savage X Fenty and that they stand by their brand's words of inclusivity and individuality for all!

BET: How can we continue to support Pride month and the LGBTQIA+ Community? YW: Pride month is great however it takes having Pride everyday for those in the LGBTQIA+ community. We need our allies to show support year round. There are many charities and organizations that need sponsorship and support throughout the year to help save lives and bring awareness.

BET: You’ve recently shared a post on Instagram where you’ve styled 23 Vogue covers and counting. Congratulations! What is the key to being successful and having longevity in this industry? YW: The key is staying true to yourself, knowing your craft, setting goals and not putting to much pressure on yourself to achieve them. It was not an easy road to break into the fashion and beauty industry especially as a Black gay man but with determination and perseverance I learned to understand that what's for you belongs to you. BET: What is your favorite piece from the collection? YW: The neon Robe and Pant was my favorite!

With sizes from 30A – 42H and XS – 3X, customers can shop the Pride collection at Savage X Fenty. Prices for the Pride collection range from $16.95 - $69.95. Check out the Savage X Pride collection here! Through its partnership with the Clara Lionel Foundation, purchase of the Pride Capsule Collection will help support GLAAD, the Audre Lorde Project, The Caribbean Equality Project, INC., Trans Latin@ Coalition and the Trans Wellness Center make lasting change within the community. This article has been edited and condensed for clarity.