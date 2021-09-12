MTV VMA's 2021: Chloe Bailey Made Her Solo Performance Debut Stunning In A Sexy Pink Leotard And Platinum Blonde Locs

Chloe Bailey took to the VMA stage for her first solo performance to perform her debut single "Have Mercy", presented by none other than her partner in crime and sister, Halle Bailey. Covered in a vibrant pink fabric, her name repeatedly flowed from her lips as she revealed herself. As the deep bass of the track boomed, dancers popped out from behind the platform, Chloe stood atop. The visuals on the screen and costuming mirrored the music video that debuted alongside the single to a tee. She wore a striking hot pink leotard with matching boots and the platinum blonde locs from the video. It was hard to take your eyes off of her, and she commanded the stage.

While Chloe always gives us energy and drama in her performances alongside her sister, this was the first time we saw full-out choreography from the songstress. She leaned heavily into her growing confidence and love for her body, bending and stroking her curves as she hit every step. Surprising us with a dance break full of hard-hitting moves that matched the head knocking beat.