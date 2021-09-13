Trending:

Lil Nas X Wows Us With Three Golden Versace Outfits On The Red Carpet At The 2021 Met Gala

Written by Mikeisha Vaughn

Coming off of a high-energy performance of his single “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow at the VMAs, Lil Nas X gave us even more drama! He was the center of red carpet conversations throughout the year, a much-anticipated arrival, and he didn’t disappoint. 

Lil Nas X unveiled various gold looks on the red carpet, revealing layer upon layer. He approached the steps in a lush royal mantle that swept the floor. Once removed, it showed a shining gold suit armor and, last, a glittering jumpsuit and chunky leather boots, which he referred to as his sexy look. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
(Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
(Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)

All three costumes were custom designed by Versace and hold true to the triple threat that is Lil Nas X. These looks were indeed ones for the champions!

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

(Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)

