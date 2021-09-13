Lil Nas X Wows Us With Three Golden Versace Outfits On The Red Carpet At The 2021 Met Gala

Coming off of a high-energy performance of his single “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow at the VMAs, Lil Nas X gave us even more drama! He was the center of red carpet conversations throughout the year, a much-anticipated arrival, and he didn’t disappoint.

Lil Nas X unveiled various gold looks on the red carpet, revealing layer upon layer. He approached the steps in a lush royal mantle that swept the floor. Once removed, it showed a shining gold suit armor and, last, a glittering jumpsuit and chunky leather boots, which he referred to as his sexy look.