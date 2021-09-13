Lil Nas X Wows Us With Three Golden Versace Outfits On The Red Carpet At The 2021 Met Gala

Coming off of a high-energy performance of his single “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow at the VMAs, Lil Nas X gave us even more drama! He was the center of red carpet conversations throughout the year, a much-anticipated arrival, and he didn’t disappoint.
Lil Nas X unveiled various gold looks on the red carpet, revealing layer upon layer. He approached the steps in a lush royal mantle that swept the floor. Once removed, it showed a shining gold suit armor and, last, a glittering jumpsuit and chunky leather boots, which he referred to as his sexy look.
All three costumes were custom designed by Versace and hold true to the triple threat that is Lil Nas X. These looks were indeed ones for the champions!
(Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)
TRENDING IN STYLE
COMMENTS