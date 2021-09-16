Rihanna Sets The Internet Ablaze In A Bright Yellow Bikini Top For New Rimowa Luggage Campaign

Written by Mikeisha Vaughn

We can’t get enough of Rih Rih! Coming off of a head-turning Met Gala appearance, the singer and business mogul graced us with her presence again. This time with a steamy and vibrant photoshoot for luggage brand Rimowa, which is housed under luxury leader LVMH. In February, Rihanna and LVMH announced that her namesake fashion label Fenty would be closing down with more funds being allocated to her robust Fenty x Savage lingerie line.

In the shoot for Rimowa’s “Never Still” campaign, Rih’s beloved pixie cut makes a return, this time with a bit more edge. The first picture is full of vibrant color, with the songstress wearing a yellow crochet halter layered under a colorful stripe set and a fiery tie-dye long sleeve. She accessorized the look with a tiger stripe bucket hat and doubled Rimowa bags. In the next shot, she appears to be seated in a car next to a bright red carry-on, wearing a dark seafoam green crochet halter, a brown leather shearling jacket, and green sunnies.

One thing’s for sure, Rihanna can make anything look good—even baggage.