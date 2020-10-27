Exclusive: Mulatto Performs In Bodysuit Dripping With Diamonds At Legendary Strip Club Magic City For 2020 Hip Hop Awards Performance

Written by Tira Urquhart

Atlanta rapper, Mulatto first gained much success after winning Jermaine Dupri's "The Rap Game" in 2016. Since then, the artist has made her stamp in the music scene. Mulatto made her debut at the 2020 BET HIP HOP Awards with quite the performance. The new femcee uses her southern roots a little sass and a lot of sex appeal for her performance "B**** from Da Souf," "Muwop," and "Youngest and Richest" from her 2020 album "Queen of Da Souf," with the help from Gucci Mane. "Big Latto" wore a hot pink satin bodysuit with beaded chandelier detailing. We spoke to her fashion stylist, Todd White, about the inspiration behind tonight's look. Paying homage to Magic City, Atlanta's number one strip club, Todd wanted to give Mulatto a playful yet sexy look. See what he says about her Hip Hop Awards look!

BET: How many outfit changes does Mulatto have tonight? Todd White: Mulatto has an interchangeable look throughout her performance . You’ll see that She starts in this massive pink Cabaret / showgirl inspired hat, and ends up in this stunning pink robe made out of ostrich feathers . BET: What is the inspiration behind her look? TW: Once I analyzed the creative for this performance I felt like the look should give fun , street and sexy while staying true to her overall “Queen of Da Souf” aesthetic. My inspiration came from what I thought the most paid showgirl performing in the streets of ATL. BET: What is the process like for you, how did you come up with the concept, and who is the designer? TW: When it comes to research and inspiration I like to really take my time . I want to make sure I’m pulling the right elements from references that I feel like compliment the aesthetic. In this case I had to refer to the creative often to make sure I delivered something vintage inspired while still updating and pushing the look forward. The designer of Mulatto’s outfit is Oscar Utierre.

BET: Is it a collaborative effort? Does her hair and make-up team collaborate with you on the overall look? TW: All of mulattos looks come from a collaboration from all of her glam . Wardrobe , makeup , hair and nails all work together in bringing these iconic looks to life . The concept came from director Sara Lacombe. BET: How many hours did it take to make the entire emsemble? TW: This look took a few days to complete including the background and pole dancers. BET: I noticed that she is wearing some sort of bling chandelier look, what is the cost to get this made? TW: Mulatto’s look does include some bling chandelier detailing. It was actually really time consuming and expensive to make. I don’t wanna disclose of the actual dollar amount but let’s just say it wasn’t cheap.