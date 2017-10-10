Toya Wright Had the Most Low-Key Celebrity Gender Reveal Party Ever

In a world where anything a celebrity does becomes an instant spectacle, it's nice to see some celebs keeping certain aspects of their lives private. Toya Wright , who usually puts it all out there for shows like Tiny and Toya or Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, pulled a plot twist on us by keeping details of her gender reveal party under wraps.

After no more posts of the event followed, we did a bit of snooping on Instagram and found more pictures further back on Toya's IG page of that same day — a week before she even announced her pregnancy. *gasp*

Turns out a lot of folks were there, too, including her besties/fellow reality TV stars Kandi Burruss, Rasheeda, Tiny Harris and Monica Brown. And still not a single soul has spilled the beans!