Toya Wright Had the Most Low-Key Celebrity Gender Reveal Party Ever

In a world where anything a celebrity does becomes an instant spectacle, it's nice to see some celebs keeping certain aspects of their lives private. Toya Wright, who usually puts it all out there for shows like Tiny and Toya or Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, pulled a plot twist on us by keeping details of her gender reveal party under wraps.
As mother to Reginae Carter, Lil Wayne's eldest, Toya's used to living life in the limelight, which is why she might be switching it up for baby No. 2. Both she and Reginae posted a single shot from the gender reveal party of their reactions with vague captions and no hint as to whether they'll be welcoming a little girl or boy.
After no more posts of the event followed, we did a bit of snooping on Instagram and found more pictures further back on Toya's IG page of that same day — a week before she even announced her pregnancy. *gasp*
Turns out a lot of folks were there, too, including her besties/fellow reality TV stars Kandi Burruss, Rasheeda, Tiny Harris and Monica Brown. And still not a single soul has spilled the beans!
We're just over here patiently waiting. Lies! We want to know! Boy or girl? Also did girl get tips on keeping a pregnancy under wraps from Beyoncé or nah?
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
COMMENTS