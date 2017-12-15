LeToya Luckett's Unlikely Love Story Will Give You All The Feels

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:58pm PST

The couple made if official on Sunday evening (Dec. 10) with a beautiful black-tie affair at Villa Antonia, a mansion in the canyons of the Texas Hill Country. It's hard to believe that their fairytale relationship all started when LeToya's friend, designer Nikki Chu, played matchmaker and pitched her boyfriend’s brother, Tommicus Walker, as they talked at another friend's wedding! "I thought, 'Oh, he sounds amazing — a man of God, a good father' — and I trusted her because she’d really gotten to know him over a few years,” the former member of the R&B group Destiny's Child explained to Essence.

Wanting to keep her famous life a secret, Letoya gave her friend the green light to give Tommicus her number but “asked her not to tell him my full name or anything about me.” After chatting on the phone the very next day, it was clear they were meant to be: “Immediately the chemistry was there,” she said. “We started talking and laughing. He’s from Texas just like me. Talking to him felt like being home again. We talked for a few weeks and he still didn’t know what I looked like or my full name or anything like that.” They also bonded on faith: “After a few weeks of talking, we were praying together on the phone and reading scriptures and everything like that,” Luckett said.

After building a strong relationship via phone and managing to keep LeToya's celebrity life out of conversation, the couple decided to take their relationship to a new level with an official date. Tommicus flew out to Los Angeles with his daughter to meet Luckett in person but still didn't recognize her as a star, she told Essence. That was until he overhead her best friend, Eudoxie Bridges, wife to rapper Ludacris, ask, “Does he know who you are now?” on a FaceTime call. His response? After admitting that he had a crush on her back in high school, he told LeToya, "None of that matters, because I’ve gotten to know you and to see your heart and that’s what I’m into, and so that doesn’t change nothing we got going on right now,” Luckett said. “I love that he isn’t in the entertainment business, but yet he still understands me, and he’s so supportive,” she said. “He gets me, but he sees Toya. And that’s what I’ve always wanted. I’d say, ‘God, whoever you have for me, I want them to see me. I want them to see my heart. I want them to see me crystal clear in their eyes the way you see me in yours.’ And, he sees me. And there’s no better feeling.” How adorable!

The date must have went well, because for their 2nd date, the couple went to Disneyland for the day with Walker’s daughter and LeToya's friend. Fast-forward, to the their LIVE proposal which came as a complete surprise to LeToya since she thought she was working with her matchmaker friend, Nikki Chu, to plan Tommicus' birthday party, but instead he was actually secretly working with Chu to create the ultimate engagement party. WOAH!

When asked about her engagement, she responded, "I’m still overjoyed and bouncing off the walls,” she told Essence. “It’s hard to put into words exactly how I’m feeling right now. It’s just joy – straight up joy."

Proof, you've got to have faith to find love! Congratulations Newlyweds!

Written by Tweety Elitou