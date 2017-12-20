Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy In Adorable Instagram Post

Posting a photo of power forward clutching her protruding baby bump, Kardashian gushed, “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

Sending love to her man Khloe added, “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

Khloe didn’t stop there. She went on to thank her family, friends and even gave an explanation as to why she kept things on the DL. “I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us.”

Now that Khloe’s cat is out of the bag, we can only wonder if her younger sister Kylie’s pregnancy announcement is next.