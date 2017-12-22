See This Family's Vogue-Worthy Holiday Photo Shoot

The Wilson family wanted a "unique" holiday card. What they got was a photo shoot some are calling "Vogue-worthy." But mom Heather's vision of what she describes as "organic glam" to Yahoo! hardly broke the bank — and all came together last minute.

“I literally bought our dresses two hours before the shoot and Canton’s suit is from H&M straight out of the mall,” Heather told Yahoo! Along with her husband, Frederick, and kids, Lyric, 9, and Canton, 6, the family headed to the desert of California to see her vision through.

Though it may have come together spontaneously, the family boasts stylish accomplishments that no doubt allow them to turn up to a dirt road and make it look big-budget. Heather owns a kids' boutique and her daughter Lyric just landed her first major movie role in A Wrinkle in Time directed by Ava Duvernay. The film will star Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon. In it Lyric she will play the role of “Young Meg.”

Judging by the final product, the Wilsons definitely surpassed their original goal. Enjoy their fashion photo shoot, below!