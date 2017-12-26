Secure The Bag: Kanye West’s Christmas Gift For Kim Kardashian Was Next Level Genius

December 26 usually marks the day when people take to social media sharing their either really amazing Christmas gifts or ones they wish they could forget. Fortunately for Kim Kardashian, her hubby Kanye West came through with a gift that will continue to grow as time goes.

The reality star-turned-entrepreneur revealed that her super star husband gifted her $200,000 worth of stocks in companies including: Adidas, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and The Walt Disney Company. Never one to do anything subtle, Yeezy initially pretended to gift his wife gift cards, socks and headphones, before announcing the real connection to each company.

“Okay, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks,” she shared in a video posted to her Instagram story. “But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock,” Kardashian continued.

DAY 21- West Family A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 21, 2017 at 7:05am PST

If this was only one of the gifts Kanye West got his wife for Christmas, we can only wonder what else she had waiting for her under the tree.