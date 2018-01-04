Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Baby-Naming Strategy With Tristan Thompson

2018 is giving us all sorts of baby vibes with three Kardashian babies on the way. Khloe Kardashian recently made her first TV appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show since she announced her pregnancy. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian's reality TV star revealed she has discussed potential baby names for her little one (supposedly a baby boy) with NBA Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson. Lately, we have seen Khloe slaying her outfits and not ashamed to show off her growing baby bump. But it makes sense because she also told Ellen, “I’m gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible.” And we hear ya, sis. Keep that pregnancy glow on fleek!

The mommy-to-be also spoke out on why she decided to announce her pregnancy revealing her bare baby bump via Instagram, saying, “I just wanted to do something myself and write something that was heartfelt for me. I’ve wanted to have a baby for so long it’s just the perfect timing. God always has a plan and I just wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so.” “Being pregnant, it’s a whole different type of self-care. I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were,” Khloe said on her app. “I’m also eating differently — of course, I have cravings, but I want to make sure I’m supplying my baby with the proper nutrient. I’m focused on being healthy mind, body and soul for myself and the baby. But, man, I can’t wait to be a beast in the gym already, LOL!” She's clearly ready for that post-baby snapback!

As for Kylie, on the other hand, a source told People, “Kylie wants to keep a low profile. She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.” Well, between Khloe, Kim and Kylie, we are here for all the baby blues!

Written by Brianna Allen