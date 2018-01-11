Idris Elba's Daughter Gets Trolled On Instagram For Sweet 16 Pics

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
Brit heartthrob Idris Elba is a certified zaddy, but did you know he’s an actual father, too? He has two kiddies — a 3-year-old son, Winston Elba and a 16-year-old daughter, Isan Elba. His oldest from his first marriage, Isan just celebrated her birthday with a My Super Sweet 16-sized party that included a red carpet, a lavish winter wonderland theme and a performance from “Everyday We Lit” rapper YFN Lucci.
The 45-year-old actor went all out for his little girl’s big day, even taking the stage to introduce the surprise performance by the rapper. And ahead of the bash, Idris made sure to show love to his “lil mami.”
Isan shared plenty of pics and video clips of her party on social media, where she looks like she was basically living her best life!
But the internet won’t let her live. Instead, folks decided to drag Idris’ teen daughter for looks. Take a look below:
Cruel comments about her curves and looking old piled after The Shade Room re-posted her birthday photos. This was more than just shade. The attacks had no regard that this is someone’s child, a teenager, a Black young lady who was sharing one of the happiest days in life, only to be destroyed by the internet.
This is clear case of “If you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say anything at all.” We hope the entire Elba family doesn’t sweat the hateful remarks and that this beauty keeps shining from the inside out. Happy Sweet 16, Isan!
