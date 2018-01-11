Idris Elba's Daughter Gets Trolled On Instagram For Sweet 16 Pics

Brit heartthrob Idris Elba is a certified zaddy, but did you know he’s an actual father, too? He has two kiddies — a 3-year-old son, Winston Elba and a 16-year-old daughter, Isan Elba. His oldest from his first marriage, Isan just celebrated her birthday with a My Super Sweet 16-sized party that included a red carpet, a lavish winter wonderland theme and a performance from “Everyday We Lit” rapper YFN Lucci.

The 45-year-old actor went all out for his little girl’s big day, even taking the stage to introduce the surprise performance by the rapper. And ahead of the bash, Idris made sure to show love to his “lil mami.”