There's A New App That Allows Men and Women to Give Sexual Consent Before Sex

Being safe in the bedroom doesn't end with having a condom, but it begins with having consent. With the #metoo hashtag sadly becoming too common to hear, Dutch tech company LegalThings decided an ideal way to keep things safe and mutual is with their app, LegalFling. So, pretty much it's an app that makes it possible to ask a potential sexual partner to sign a legally binding document before you get busy, ensuring all sexual acts are consensual.

Here's how it works according to their official website: "LegalFling creates a legally binding agreement, which means any offense is a breach of contract. By using the Live Contracts protocol, your private agreement is verifiable using the blockchain and enforceable with a single click." Here's what the app can allegedly help protect against: non-consensual sex

helps set sexual boundaries

unwanted videos

stops partners from withholding information about STDs

offensive porn reenactment

and keeping your spicy photo or video you make with your partner between the both of you While we think it's a great idea, we can understand why people will still be a little hesitant and insecure to bring the phone app into the bedroom.

Many may still worry that it doesn't protect a woman/man who decides to change their minds after signing the agreement, but Legal Fling offers this reassurance: "'No' means 'no' at any time. Being passed out means 'no' at any time. This is explicitly described in the agreement. Additionally, you can withdraw consent going forward through the LegalFling app with a single tap." As for those worried about the app promoting rape culture, they say, "No, on the contrary," sticking to the idea that by "getting explicit consent and expressing your do's and don'ts before sex," you are setting rules before making a move. What do we think, BET fam? Does it sound like something to download?

Written by BET Staff