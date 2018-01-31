Jay-Z Files Docs To Open New 'Hovino' Restaurant In NYC

The lyrical update may not seem so outlandish with the news that Jay-Z is opening a restaurant in NYC called... you guessed it... Hovino!

Records show that Jay has filed paperwork through his company, S. Carter Enterprises, for "Hovino" under the "carry-out restaurant services, pubs, cocktail lounges and wine bars" business categorization, Blast reported.

May we suggest the following menu items: something "HAM"-related and "Lemonade," might be worth considering, no?