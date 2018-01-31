Jay-Z Files Docs To Open New 'Hovino' Restaurant In NYC

Rapper Jay Z and actor Robert De Niro talk during the amFAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, NY on February 10, 2016. (Photo: Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images)

Now that's the icing on the cake... cake, cake, cake, cake, cake.

Published 1 hour ago

H-to the-O-V... to the-INO?

The lyrical update may not seem so outlandish with the news that Jay-Z is opening a restaurant in NYC called... you guessed it... Hovino! 

Records show that Jay has filed paperwork through his company, S. Carter Enterprises, for "Hovino" under the "carry-out restaurant services, pubs, cocktail lounges and wine bars" business categorization, Blast reported

May we suggest the following menu items: something "HAM"-related and "Lemonade," might be worth considering, no?

Written by BET Staff

