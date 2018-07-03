Whoa, Baby! The Rihanna-Christened 21-Year-Old Model, Slick Woods, Just Popped Up Pregnant

It's clearly baby-making season!

When summer rolls around, the pregnancy announcements come with the season. Lately, our fav celebs have been sharing their good news and Rihanna's favorite edgy, gap-toothed model is one of them!

21-year-old Slick Woods, who is best known for being featured in Rihanna's beauty and clothing campaigns as well as Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 2 campaign, just announced her pregnancy in the most casual way possible. Check out the swimsuit shot she posted with her baby bump on full display:

Slick Woods, whose real name is Simone Thompson, posted this photo of her chilling poolside with the caption, “In good company.”

With fans and celebs congratulating the model, we’re left wondering, who's the baby daddy? Fans are already speculating that musician and fellow model Adonis Basso is the father after he posted Slick Woods baby bump pic on his Instagram story with no caption.

This baby is literally going to come out the womb runway ready with two models as its parents! Congratulations, sis!

 

