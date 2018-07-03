Whoa, Baby! The Rihanna-Christened 21-Year-Old Model, Slick Woods, Just Popped Up Pregnant

When summer rolls around, the pregnancy announcements come with the season. Lately, our fav celebs have been sharing their good news and Rihanna's favorite edgy, gap-toothed model is one of them!

21-year-old Slick Woods, who is best known for being featured in Rihanna's beauty and clothing campaigns as well as Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 2 campaign, just announced her pregnancy in the most casual way possible. Check out the swimsuit shot she posted with her baby bump on full display: