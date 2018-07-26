Khloe Kardashian's Furious That Tristan Thompson Dropped Therapy

Khloe Kardashian has been making nice with Tristan “Third Trimester” Thompson since his cheating scandal broke publicly right before the reality star gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. However, a source recently dished to US Weekly, “is feeling trapped in a bad relationship.”

Reports stated that post-scandal they were trying couples therapy, however that seems to have stopped. “He's no longer going with Khloe for sessions. He just didn't feel it was helping to discuss s*** that happened months ago,” says the anonymous source.

Khloe relocated to Ohio where Tristan was based prior to True’s arrival but moved back to be with her family shortly after. The Cavaliers' baller joined her but supposedly “wants to go back to Cleveland ASAP.”

Another source added, “Khloe and Tristan are still not fully OK. They act like they are when they're in front of others, but it's all a show at this point.” Yikes! Guess we’ll have to wait to see how this unfolds!

See Khloe and Tristan in happier times below: