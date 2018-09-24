Is Drake's Texting Relationship With 14-Year-Old Actress Millie Bobby Brown Inappropriate?

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has a "Hotline Bling" connection to Drake, and it’s definitely stirring up a bit of confusion.

While in Los Angeles, attending the 70th Emmy Awards on Monday (Sept. 17), the 14-year-old starlet shared details about her close relationship with the 31-year-old rapper.

"I love him. I met him in Australia and he's honestly so fantastic," she shared excitedly before, adding that he’s a, "great friend and a great role model."

She then went on to share that the two stay in connection via text.

"We just texted each other the other day and he was like, 'I miss you so much,' and I was like, 'I miss you more,'" the 14-year-old star shared.