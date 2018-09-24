Is Drake's Texting Relationship With 14-Year-Old Actress Millie Bobby Brown Inappropriate?

21-Year-Old Lori Harvey & 34-Year-Old Trey Songz Stayed Boo'd Up In The Club This Christmas
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has a "Hotline Bling" connection to Drake, and it’s definitely stirring up a bit of confusion.
While in Los Angeles, attending the 70th Emmy Awards on Monday (Sept. 17), the 14-year-old starlet shared details about her close relationship with the 31-year-old rapper.
"I love him. I met him in Australia and he's honestly so fantastic," she shared excitedly before, adding that he’s a, "great friend and a great role model."
She then went on to share that the two stay in connection via text.
"We just texted each other the other day and he was like, 'I miss you so much,' and I was like, 'I miss you more,'" the 14-year-old star shared.
With an age difference of 17 years, many are left unsure how they feel about the pair having close communications. What could they possibly have in common? According to Millie, it’s mostly advice, “...about boys,” adding, “he helps me. He’s great, he’s wonderful. I love him."
When asked what’s Drake's advice about boys, Millie quickly shied away from the question replying, “That stays in the text messages.”
Uh, OK.
According to the young starlet, Millie plans to see Drake in November when he comes to Atlanta for his Aubrey and the Three Migos tour.
We honestly don’t know what we think about the fact that the two are in communication and it leaves us wondering what her parents think of the relationship.
We can’t imagine we would be ecstatic if a multi-millionaire "In My Feelings" rapper was bestie’s with our teenage daughter.
We’re just being realistic.
Anyway, see the awkward interview for yourself.
(Photos: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS