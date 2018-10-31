Michelle Williams On Having 'DC Babies' With Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland

Michelle Williams is ready for a baby…after he walk down the aisle, of course, with her fiancé Chad Johnson, 41. The pastor and pro sports chaplain popped the question to Michelle, 38, this past spring and the Destiny’s Child singer can’t wait ‘to do life together.’ That includes consummating their relationship which they are waiting to do once they wed.

Michelle spoke to PEOPLE about her plans for motherhood and how she wants Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, who are both moms already, to be pregnant with her.

“The girls and I had this thing where we wanted to be pregnant at the same time and have our tour buses with bassinets in it,” Williams said.