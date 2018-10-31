Michelle Williams On Having 'DC Babies' With Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland

Did the trio have a pregnancy pact?

Michelle Williams is ready for a baby…after he walk down the aisle, of course, with her fiancé Chad Johnson, 41. The pastor and pro sports chaplain popped the question to Michelle, 38, this past spring and the Destiny’s Child singer can’t wait ‘to do life together.’ That includes consummating their relationship which they are waiting to do once they wed.

Michelle spoke to PEOPLE about her plans for motherhood and how she wants Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, who are both moms already, to be pregnant with her.

“The girls and I had this thing where we wanted to be pregnant at the same time and have our tour buses with bassinets in it,” Williams said.

“The night we try to get pregnant, I’m gonna call them and say ‘Okay, y’all get to work!'” she joked.

If the BeyHive is right about thee Beyoncé pregnancy rumors, then Michelle just need to work on Kelly and she’ll get her wish. Is this what they meant by ‘Destiny Fulfilled’? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

We’re glad to see Michelle in good spirits talking about starting a family after a difficult few months during where she broke off her engagement a few times to Johnson and was treated for severe depression.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

