Party Of 3! Chanel Iman's Family Photo Shoot With 2-Month-Old Daughter Is Goals

Supermodel Chanel Iman couldn't be bothered with the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (Nov. 7), because she's doing family things with her new hubby, NFL star Sterling Shepard, and baby girl, Cali Clay Shepard. The 27-year-old first-time mom seems to be enjoying motherhood with her family of three. Little Cali will be going on three months soon, and the Shepards got together for an adorable family photo shoot, including a shot of her breastfeeding.

See all the shots Chanel shared from the shoot below: