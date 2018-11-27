Miguel And Nazanin Mandi Wed During The Thanksgiving Holiday After 15 Years Of Coupledom

After being spotted obtaining a marriage license, Miguel and his girlfriend, Nazanin “Naz” Mandi, got married over the Thanksgiving holiday. The couple has been together for 15 years, including a lengthy engagement that included a Naz’s turnt up bachelorette party. Vogue reports the nuptials were held on Saturday, November 24 at Hummingbird Nest Ranch outside of Los Angeles. Although it was an intimate wedding, it was still a grand affair complete with rose bouquets and scenic views. However, the bride’s gown was the star of the show.

“I always knew I wanted Monique Lhuillier to design my wedding dress for the ceremony,” Naz explains. “Something formfitting and lace with a long train. My veil is a classic Spanish-style Mantilla.” The bride changed into outfit number two after the ceremony, also designed by Carly Cushnie. “We went with classic cuts with a modern edge,” Naz says. Always one to keep it funky, Miguel was styled by Van Van in a custom black tuxedo with an embossed crocodile design. As ode to his Mexican heritage, guests were treated to an authentic Mexican dinner with a twist by Chef Eduardo Ruiz. And after the tequila kept flowing all night long, an In-N-Out burger truck pulled up to the party for some late-night grub.

Nazanin told Vogue the swoon-worthy story of how Miguel swept her off her feet while she was interviewing him at the start of his career when they were both just 18 years old. “I asked him a question that wasn’t on my Q&A, which was: ‘All the ladies want to know, do you have a girlfriend?’ And he smiled and said, ‘No, but I’m looking for one.’ We exchanged numbers, and he called me the next day to ask me out on a date . . . and ever since then it’s been one hell of a ride!” Let’s all let out a collective, “Awww…”

