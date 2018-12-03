WATCH! Will Smith's Sons School Him With Hilarious Parenting Advice

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: Trey Smith, Jaden Smith and Will Smith attend the Opening Of The Louis Vuitton Boutique as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on October 2, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

WATCH! Will Smith's Sons School Him With Hilarious Parenting Advice

Jaden and Trey have some wise words for Papa Will.

Published 1 week ago

Here’s how a “big ass bug” led to a parenting lesson for one of Hollywood’s most lovable dads, Will Smith. The 50-year-old star is arguably the coolest dad there is and, with the help of his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and co-parent Sheree Zampino, has raised three extremely grounded and confident kids. However, there’s always room to brush up on your parenting skills, and his sons, Jaden Smith, 20, and Trey Smith, 26, took it upon themselves to use a funny Smith family moment as a teachable moment. Yesterday (Dec. 2) Will shared a video of Jaden running away from a BIG-ass flying bug.

“Don’t embarrass me with the bug, Jaden. It’s just a bug,” Will jokingly scolds his youngest son as Jaden cowers in fear.

“He’s allowed to express himself,” chimes in big bro, Trey.

Jaden then proceeds to cite the time Will too, cowered in fear over a fake mouse in a previous Instagram prank video. Will pulled Jaden aside to explain his fear of mice.

“And I overcame my phobia of mice to raise ya’ll little punks.”

That’s when Trey dropped these simple wise words that made even Will listen up.

“Kids don’t do what you say. They do what you do.”

BOOM! Yes, even when the Smiths are making us laugh, they’re dropping gems like this. And yes, even though you may be the coolest dad in the world, it doesn't mean your kids can’t school you.

Watch the teachable moment below:

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style