Michelle Obama Gives Meghan Markle Some Very Valuable Woman To Woman Advice

Our best friends in our head, Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama, met last night for the first time and we’re freaking the TF out because that’s a whole lot of Black Girl Magic in one room. Here’s how the very private first encounter of these two prolific woman went down: The royal mom-to-be attended the London stop of the former First Lady’s book tour for her new memoir, Becoming, at the Southbank Centre.
“They spoke at length about the importance of supporting and empowering women across all cultures and communities,” a source told the Evening Standard. “They also talked about shared experiences of pregnancy and raising children, plus shared causes including girls’ education.”
During their time in the White House the Obamas had a friendly relationship with the British royal family including a private dinner, tea at Kensington Palace, Prince George’s adorable PJ-clad greeting for Barack and most recently Michelle and Prince Harry surprised high school students in Chicago for the inaugural summit of the Obama Foundation. Harry always sweetly greets Michelle with a kiss on each cheek showing his sincere admiration for the former FLOTUS.
In the new issue of Good Housekeeping, Michelle had a few wise womanly words of advice for Duchess of Sussex about the pressure that comes with her new high-profile job.
“Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she’d have a life like this, and the pressure you feel — from yourself and from others — can sometimes feel like a lot,” she advised.
“So my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything.”
Mrs. Obama explained her own focus when she first became FLOTUS saying, “I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends before I launched into any more ambitious work,” Obama elaborated to the magazine. “I think it’s okay — it’s good, even — to do that.”
And lastly, here’s what she said of Meghan’s power to make a difference:
“What I’d say is that there’s so much opportunity to do good with a platform like that — and I think Meghan can [maximize] her impact for others, as well her own happiness, if she’s doing something that resonates with her personally.”
(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images; BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
