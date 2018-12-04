Michelle Obama Gives Meghan Markle Some Very Valuable Woman To Woman Advice

Our best friends in our head, Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama, met last night for the first time and we’re freaking the TF out because that’s a whole lot of Black Girl Magic in one room. Here’s how the very private first encounter of these two prolific woman went down: The royal mom-to-be attended the London stop of the former First Lady’s book tour for her new memoir, Becoming, at the Southbank Centre.

“They spoke at length about the importance of supporting and empowering women across all cultures and communities,” a source told the Evening Standard. “They also talked about shared experiences of pregnancy and raising children, plus shared causes including girls’ education.”

During their time in the White House the Obamas had a friendly relationship with the British royal family including a private dinner, tea at Kensington Palace, Prince George’s adorable PJ-clad greeting for Barack and most recently Michelle and Prince Harry surprised high school students in Chicago for the inaugural summit of the Obama Foundation. Harry always sweetly greets Michelle with a kiss on each cheek showing his sincere admiration for the former FLOTUS.