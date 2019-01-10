Hold The Waist Trainers! PreMadonna's Hot New Hustle Is A Staple In Rihanna's Kitchen

Ever wonder if Rihanna can throw down in the kitchen? Well, according to her, she does and has a whole spice rack of quality seasonings to prove it. The superstar shared a snippet on her Instagram Stories of her collection of PreMadonna Seasoning.

If the name “’PreMadonna” rings any bells, it’s because she’s the waist-training queen responsible for the snatched waists of our fave celebs and credited with sparking the whole IG trend in the first place. Apparently she can snatch waists and help you make a BOMB plate of food at the same damn time.