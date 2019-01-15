Plus-Size Model La’Shaunae Steward Causes An Uproar On Social Media

Plus-Size Model La’Shaunae Steward Causes An Uproar On Social Media

Is "concerned trolling" replacing fat-shaming in 2019?

Published 3 days ago

Fat shaming is nothing new for La’Shaunae Steward, a plus-size model based in Charleston, South Carolina, with nearly 90,000 followers on Instagram and a shit-ton of full-figured fashion-forward flicks to back up her notoriety. You’ve probably seen her photos floating around the ‘gram for spotlight features or maybe modeling for your favorite IG boutique.

But it’s a campaign for clothing brand Universal Standard that’s struck a chord with the fat shamers of the world. The company's slogan: “Fashion Freedom. All of us. As we are.” Their ads are notably filled with women of all shapes, sizes and colors.

View this post on Instagram

Short rant: Afropunk posted this ad for clothing brand Universal Standard on their IG page. Folks have lost their sh— in the comments because, you know, positively acknowledging anyone who isn’t skinny, has the absolute audacity to be fat and not have an hourglass shape with a flat stomach — I’m not even sure how that works— is an abomination. Only shame for the fat, nothing more. Right? Wrong. Fat girls need love too. Even the ones you think are unhealthy. Should love, acceptance and celebration be the domain of the thin and/or healthy? Hmmmm. Speaking of unhealthy. Half of the comments under the post are faux-concern about this woman’s health. I wish folks would stop that sh—. They don’t know this woman to care about her health. It’s just a PC- way to shame her. You don’t think she knows her weight is unhealthy? Trust. She does. In one way or another, she is reminded everyday. And DESPITE THAT, she has the confidence to stand in her draws, be photographed and allow that picture to hit Al Gore’s Internet. It’s “perfect”-body Bih’s that could never do that. They don’t have enough confidence. Excessive fat makes other people uncomfortable. And I wish folks would just say that plainly— “I am uncomfortable looking at her”— and stop p*ssy footing around it. Even better, deal with their own issues around weight. Cause that’s really what these e-MELTDOWNS are about. It’s how can she— how dare she— defy my f—ed up expectations of what fat people should be or do!!!! Or how dare she be twice my size and have ten times my confidence. Wait. Maybe that’s the same. My point: folks need to address their sh— and stop concern trolling. Let her #fatinpeace #dontwasteyourpretty

A post shared by Demetria L. Lucas (@demetriallucas) on

Afropunk reposted the shot of the 22-year-old sporting a set of white underwear, and the internet just couldn’t deal. The comments are full of remarks such as “The only thing she is ‘representing’ is poor cardiovascular health and likely diabetes,” and “This encourages and promotes unhealthy habits, nothing more.”

Plus-size beauties have taken the world by storm over the past couple of years (Hello, Ashley Graham!), and there’s a whole body-positive movement happening on social media right now, so why is fat shaming still a thing in 2019?

For starters, La’Shaunae doesn’t fit the body-positive archetype that society has deemed likeable—small up top, round bottom, cinched waists and relatively smooth tummies. That’s just ONE type of plus-size.

View this post on Instagram

7. The Mint

A post shared by La’Shaunae (@luhshawnay) on

Then there’s the fact that folks aren’t comfortable with La’Shaunae’s level of fat. A roll or two is fine, or considered normal, but this is too much, they say. See fat shaming's sneaky counterpart, “concerned trolling,” as author Demetria Lucas puts it. Lucas also re-blogged the photo.

La’Shaunae spoke to BET exclusively about the concerned trolls:

“They make it like they're genuinely concerned about my health, but in reality they just don't want someone who looks like me to be the way I am on Instagram or any platform. Unhidden, not insecure, and not afraid to exist. It’s fatphobia at its best,” she says.

Her wish for 2019?

“I want to see the models who have similar heights and body types as me, over a size 18 and shorter than 5-foot-8, on the cover of magazines and out on runways. [And also more] models with disabilities and more trans models.”

View this post on Instagram

you gotta be your biggest supporter.

A post shared by La’Shaunae (@luhshawnay) on

“It's been extremely hard to [get where I am], and I have been doing this now for four years. I'm excited for this year and the things I will achieve..."

The fact of the matter is the hate is real, but the concern is fake. A woman's body size and heath is between her and her doctor. Overweight folks exist, need underwear and reserve the right to feel confident in their skin. Don’t @ me.

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: @brookeashleybarone courtesy of Lashaunae Steward)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

Martin: The Legacy of a King

Mon, Jan. 21 9/8c EST

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC