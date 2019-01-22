Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Throw Chicago An 'Alice in Wonderland'-Themed 1st Birthday Bash

XXXXXXX attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Throw Chicago An 'Alice in Wonderland'-Themed 1st Birthday Bash

Watch North and Saint have a blast at their little sister's party.

Published 4 days ago

You might have heard that the youngest of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s brood, Chicago West, celebrated her first birthday last Tuesday (Jan. 15) with a mini G-Wagon gifted by Auntie Kourt to match her mama’s life-size one. But the real celebration didn’t kick off till this weekend when the Wests threw one of their typical over-the-top bashes for their baby girl at their Hidden Hills, California, home. The theme was Alice in Wonderland and featured an extravagant maze straight out of Wonderland. Other entertainment included a moon bounce, multiple crafting stations, balloon creations, a giant chess game actors dressed as Alice and the Queen of Hearts for Chicago and her guests.

But let’s be real, the 1-year-old spent most of the time running away from her mom’s Snapchat while her siblings, North and Saint, and cousins (too many to name, but you know who) enjoyed the Cheshire cat cake and the rest of the festivities.

See all the REALLY expensive fun below:

View this post on Instagram

Chicago’s first birthday party!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchat 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

View this post on Instagram

fatherhood

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchat 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

Jealous of this 1-year-old's party? Same.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

Super Bowl of Gospel

Sat Feb 2nd 8/7c

Hosted by Rickey Smiley

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC