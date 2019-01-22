Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Throw Chicago An 'Alice in Wonderland'-Themed 1st Birthday Bash

You might have heard that the youngest of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s brood, Chicago West, celebrated her first birthday last Tuesday (Jan. 15) with a mini G-Wagon gifted by Auntie Kourt to match her mama’s life-size one. But the real celebration didn’t kick off till this weekend when the Wests threw one of their typical over-the-top bashes for their baby girl at their Hidden Hills, California, home. The theme was Alice in Wonderland and featured an extravagant maze straight out of Wonderland. Other entertainment included a moon bounce, multiple crafting stations, balloon creations, a giant chess game actors dressed as Alice and the Queen of Hearts for Chicago and her guests.

But let’s be real, the 1-year-old spent most of the time running away from her mom’s Snapchat while her siblings, North and Saint, and cousins (too many to name, but you know who) enjoyed the Cheshire cat cake and the rest of the festivities.

See all the REALLY expensive fun below: