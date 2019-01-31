Oprah Celebrated Her Big 65th Birthday In St. Barts On A $300M Mega-Yacht

Oprah Winfrey is living her best life, and her birthday excursion perfectly proves our point!

In celebration of her 65th birthday, the billionaire media mogul jet set to St. Barts on Monday (Jan. 28) for three days of sunny relaxation with her best friend, Gayle King, Gayle’s son, and another young man.

Spending two days docked in Gustavia on her close friend and travel partner, David Geffen's $300M mega-yacht, Oprah let her hair down while enjoying a birthday cake she didn’t want.