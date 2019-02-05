Kylie Jenner's Mansion Includes A 'Purse Room' And An Impressive Art Collection

As if we needed to know more about any of the KarJenners lives, Kylie Jenner gives a tour of her Hidden Hills, California, home in the newest issue of Architectural Digest complete with all the ornate decor and elaborate room designs you’d expect from the 21-year-old makeup mogul. Kylie is one of the magazine’s March cover girls (alongside momager Kris Jenner, who also showed off her home), sporting a feathery frock while standing on an ottoman in what appears to be her living room. And it only gets better from there…

“I told Martyn I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling. Color was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!” Jenner says of her convos with decorator Martyn Lawrence Bullard. Barbie and Marilyn Monroe prints, colorful wigs, and Kylie Cosmetics fill Kylie’s posh pink glam room. More Marilyn Monroe can be found in the form of poppy Andy Warhol screen prints lined down the stairwell to the home’s entry. In keeping with the grand scheme of things, her Old/New Hollywood living room features a white lacquer-and-acrylic grand piano. A gold-leafed ceiling and vintage Lucite furniture by Charles Hollis Jones furnish the dining room. Moving on to the family room, guests can take a swing on a hammock suspending.

The bar lounge—yet another room in Kylie’s extravagant abode—exhibits a neon installation by Tracey Emin on the wall that reads, “I Can’t Believe How Much You Love Me,” and more Andy Warhol, not to mention a billiard table, arcade games, a Saint Laurent limited-edition surfboard and a group of giant condom sculptures from artist Beau Dunn’s “Size Does Matter” series. And in case you were wondering, other artists displayed around the home include Damien Hirst and Jean Michel Basquiat.

Her "purse room," a complete space dedicated to her collection of Fendi, Hermes, Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton bags, might be the most mind-boggling for its grandeur and the simple fact it solely houses purses.

“My closets and glam room are very personal to me, even down to the size of each drawer, so they fit my specific products and clothes. I spend a lot of time in those rooms, so we had to make sure they were perfect.” Must be nice.

Watch Kylie chat it up with her fellow Architectural Digest cover girl Kris Jenner about the home’s decor below.

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz