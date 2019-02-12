See Inside Michael B. Jordan's 32nd Birthday Party With Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Drake And More Of Black Hollywood

Power Couple! Colin Kaepernick's Boo, Nessa Supports Him At His Nike Jersey Launch
Michael B. Jordan just turned the big 3-2, and it there's no doubt he was winning as he partied it up at Delilah in West Hollywood, California.
On Friday (Feb. 8), the Black Panther actor rented the entire restaurant for his 32nd birthday bash, and the attendee list will have you floored.
You know you are THAT guy when your birthday brings about the hottest artists in the industry, including everyone’s fave couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
Other attendees included Drake, Meek Mill, Terrence J, Keith Powers, Ryan Destiny, Tank, Machine Gun Kelly, Jeannie Mai and more!
Take a look at a few flicks taken in a photo booth showing some of the invited guests.
"I really appreciate you guys showing up, so have a good time and enjoy. I love y'all," Michael humbly stated before the crowd broke out in a birthday tune.
Happy to have his family and friends by his side, Michael gushed as the crowd serenaded him with birthday wishes and presented a custom-made birthday cake by Marlene Williams.
Here's an up-close look at the three-tier cake featuring crowns and lots of #MCM-worthy photos.
Styling in a Givenchy sweater, the birthday boy was all smiles as he enjoyed the festivities including flexing his DJ skills—well, not DJing, “selecting music!”
With a party this exclusive, we wonder if MBJ flipped the script and had Bey and Jay sign a non-disclosure!
