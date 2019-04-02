Fabolous' Stepdaughter, Taina Williams, Turns 21 And Gets Gifted Some Serious Bling By Boyfriend G Herbo

Fabolous' Stepdaughter, Taina Williams, Turns 21 And Gets Gifted Some Serious Bling By Boyfriend G Herbo

Watch the swoon-worthy moment!

Published 2 days ago

Get ready to swoon over this picture-perfect, puppy-love moment! Fabolous’ stepdaughter, whom he helped raise with Emily BTaina Williams, just turned 21 years old and celebrated in true millennial fashion with an over-the-top birthday bash.

However, it was her rapper boo, G Herbo, who stole the show with a very special surprise. The 23-year-old gifted his bae an iced-out watch for her big birthday in a scene straight out of one of your favorite rom-coms.

Watch the swoon-worthy spectacle below:

We guess it's safe to say that Taina approved of her birthday bling, because the two were all over each other the rest of the night!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET; Nunez/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style