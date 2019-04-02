Fabolous' Stepdaughter, Taina Williams, Turns 21 And Gets Gifted Some Serious Bling By Boyfriend G Herbo

Get ready to swoon over this picture-perfect, puppy-love moment! Fabolous’ stepdaughter, whom he helped raise with Emily B, Taina Williams, just turned 21 years old and celebrated in true millennial fashion with an over-the-top birthday bash.

However, it was her rapper boo, G Herbo, who stole the show with a very special surprise. The 23-year-old gifted his bae an iced-out watch for her big birthday in a scene straight out of one of your favorite rom-coms.

Watch the swoon-worthy spectacle below: