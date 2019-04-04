Kim Kardashian Plans A New Age ‘Zen’ CBD Themed Baby Shower For West Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian seems to be very excited to welcome her fourth child, a son, via surrogate, and we’ve finally got the deets about her baby shower plans! After throwing a cherry blossom-themed baby shower for Chicago last year, a pajama party for Saint in 2015, and an outdoor dinner party for North in 2013, Kim has finally decided on a theme for her fourth child — a “zen-like CBD-themed” baby shower!

We are all familiar with the concept of “zen,” but what is CBD? Well, CBD is cannabidiol, a non-intoxicating marijuana extract known for its anti-inflammatory properties that aid in reducing pain and swelling. Side note: Don’t worry, you can’t get high off CBD, and marijuana has been legalized in California, where the event will likely be held. So what’s with the CBD theme? Kim explains. “This year, because I am freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like CBD-themed baby shower,” the 38-year-old shared with E! News. “I just want massages, I want to do, like, a tea ceremony with crystals, and we're going to have a drink at this baby shower - we're not pregnant,” she continued, adding, “This is the massages for all, like just meditation, calm before the storm baby shower.”

Kim then went on to open up to E! News about why it’s important for her children to celebrate the welcoming of their new sibling. “When you have a surrogate, for me, I realized that having a baby shower for Chi was actually so much more beneficial for my kids, because they saw people come,” she expressed. “They actually saw that it was like, 'A new baby is coming.' They got so excited for Chi to come that way, seeing that everyone was coming to celebrate the baby, so I'm actually really doing it for them.”

On the topic of Kim and Kanye West’s bundle of joy on the way, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star recently said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that although she has worries that it may not flow with her children’s creative names, she’s considered the name Rob [4:05], in honor of her brother, Rob Kardashian, and late father Robert.

How sweet! We sure think that little “Rob West” has a nice ring to it!

Written by BET Staff