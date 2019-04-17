Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reveal That Their 'Impossible' Sinks Were Custom-Designed By Kanye After 8 Prototypes

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Kim Kardashian loves to flaunt her riches!
Recently, the 38-year-old reality star took Vogue viewers on a video tour of the lavish Hidden Hills mansion she shares with hubby Kanye West, and let’s just say many were left baffled after catching a glimpse of KimYe’s master bath.
While many watchers were in awe of the luxe mansion designed by Axel Vervoordt, one Twitter user couldn’t help but highlight that something odd was going on with the double vanities.
“Can someone PLEASE explain the sinks at Kim & Kayne’s house,” one commenter posted along with a zoomed-in screenshot of the sinks (or lack thereof).
Take a closer look to see the photo that has Twitter asking, "Where is the basin?"
Confused at what appears to only be solid marble and faucets, the Twitterverse wasted no time exploding with hilarious reactions and memes about the so-called double vanity.
So you may be asking yourself, what in the world is going on? Well, Kim hopped on her Instagram stories with the answers.
Turns out the concept was drawn out by Kanye, and there's actually a small hole for the water to drain out of.
We know, rich people stuff! Anywho, take a look at the vanity in action.
Whether you think it’s luxe living or downright bizarre, either way, it definitely has us talking.
For those who don’t know, this wouldn’t be the first time the Kardashian-Jenner camp has been called out for awkward photos. In fact, on numerous occasions, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian family has been busted for using Photoshop to slim their bodies, define their curves, and enhance their (ass)sets.
However, the sink is not a product of Photoshop, and we're still over here trying to wrap our heads around it.
(Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS