Here's The Top Secret Celebrity Tip To Getting Fake Abs If You're Lazy AF

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

Summer body goals got us thinking: Can you fake abs? The answer is yes. While you can purchase prosthetic muscles for your abdominal area much like getting your boobs or booty done, there’s a much simpler (and cheaper) way to get the midsection of your dreams—spray-on abs! Folks like Kim Kardashian swear by spray-on abs, which are essentially a fake tan with some precise contouring to achieve “the look”. This brings on a whole new meaning to “fake it till you make it,” no?

(Photo courtesy of Getty Images)















Will spray-on abs put an end to your gym membership? Not exactly (hello, health!) but it can give you a beach body quick fix. The body-contouring technique promises to give off a slimmer and more toned look in approximately 60 minutes with the precise application of tints and creams. Your results eventually fade away slowly over roughly one to two weeks, but in the meantime you have a Teyana Taylor-worthy six-pack. This is not DIY project, folks. Leave the spray-on abs to the professionals please.

Contouring is the application of darker color to certain areas of the face and/or body to create an optical illusion and the ab contouring process is an artistic one that deserves to be handled by a pro. According to Sophie Evans, a certified “skin finishing expert” for spray-tan brand St. Tropez and well-versed in fake abs spoke to The Cut, and explained the key to not looking fake is adding subtle shadows to the perimeter of the abdominal area. She says some celebrities add shadows to the top and middle of the torso to give more of a slimming effect. And while spray-on abs might sound like your cure all to your summer body woes, before you whip out the contour Sophie did note that this method won’t work for tummy rolls. *sigh* “It’s all smoke and mirrors,” she says. We need to know when the smoke and mirrors can hide our love-handles, but until then the roll-less can fake it till they make it.

Watch how spray-on abs go down here: