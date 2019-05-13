Drake Unveils New Personalized Private Jet, 'Air Drake' That Reportedly Costs Nearly $185 Million

“No rental, no timeshare, no co-owners.”

Published 2 days ago

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

In the hip hop world, rappers will do anything or clout but Drake is proving that his riches are not just for show because the OVO honcho just copped a multi-million dollar private jet. He unveiled "Air Drake"— a massive plane personalized with his own logos including OVO’s signature owl symbol — on Instagram on Friday (May 10).

Drake captioned the video, “Nothing was the same for real…” and says to the camera, “No rental, no timeshare, no co-owners.”

Nothing was the same, indeed.

Drake can say “so long” to ever flying commercial again because now he has himself a Boeing 767 cargo plane that seats 30 comfortably in leather sofas and chairs. Air Drake’s even got a bar. Of course, a plane this luxe has a price tag to match! According to Airways magazine, new 767-300F planes cost an estimated $185 million, and that’s before customization.

The Canadian native created the personalized private plane with CargoJet, a Canadian airline. "Supporting home grown businesses has always been a top priority of mine," Drake said in a statement, "so when an opportunity came up to get involved with a great Canadian company I was honored to do so."

CargoJet's president and CEO, Ajay Virmani was equally excited about the partnership saying, "We have had a lengthy relationship with Drake and this partnership has grown organically between both parties. CargoJet and Drake are both great Canadian successes, we are thrilled to be partnering together."

(Photo: Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

