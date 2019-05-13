Drake Unveils New Personalized Private Jet, 'Air Drake' That Reportedly Costs Nearly $185 Million

In the hip hop world, rappers will do anything or clout but Drake is proving that his riches are not just for show because the OVO honcho just copped a multi-million dollar private jet. He unveiled "Air Drake"— a massive plane personalized with his own logos including OVO’s signature owl symbol — on Instagram on Friday (May 10).

Drake captioned the video, “Nothing was the same for real…” and says to the camera, “No rental, no timeshare, no co-owners.”