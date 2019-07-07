The Exonerated Five’s Korey Wise Buys Million Dollar Apartment Overlooking Central Park

Korey Wise, one of the “Exonerated Five” (commonly known as the Central Park Five), has reportedly purchased a one-bedroom penthouse apartment in New York City with a view of the park he was arrested at almost 30 years ago.

Wise was accused and convicted of brutally raping a jogger in NYC’s Central Park in 1989. His case would ultimately turn out to be a prime example of misserved justice and the overzealousness of New York’s D.A. office to convict Black teenagers.

The 46-year-old bought an 803-square-foot condo in a luxury building that has a view of the Manhattan skyline and the location at which he and four other teens had their lives changed forever.

The penthouse has a living/dining room with oversized windows. Images from the listing reveal a Chef's Kitchen with Caesarstone quartz countertops, porcelain tiles and custom white lacquer cabinets. It was originally listed for $960,000, however Wise reportedly purchased it for $925,000.

Korey Wise and the rest of the Central Park Five were exonerated in 2002. Their story was recently told in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series When They See Us. Wise is the only member of the group still reportedly living in New York.

Wise, along with Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana and Yusef Salaam received $41 million in 2014 after the group sued the state.