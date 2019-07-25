EXCLUSIVE: We Talked To Bria Baytops, The Mother Of Rihanna’s Mini Look-Alike, Ala’a

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

What do you do when Rihanna reposts a photo of your 7-year-old daughter, consequentially making her go viral? Get back to work! Well, that’s what Bria Baytops from Roanoke, Virginia, did when she was at work and a coworker walked in to tell her that her daughter, Ala’a Baytops, was on Rihanna’s Instagram feed. That is, after she totally fan-girled.

“I was working, so I was star-struck but had to finish working.” As for little Ala’a’s reaction? “She’s didn’t really realize what was going on until I showed her who she is, and she was like, ‘Woah!' We originally took the pictures because she said she wanted to model.” If a modeling contract wasn’t in Ala’a’s future, it sure will be soon since the hit maker, who is more known for her beauty and fashion businesses now, gave the pint-size beauty the co-sign. Rihanna shared the photo, tagging Bria’s Instagram account with the caption, “almost drop my phone. How?”

We agree, RiRi! Ala’a looks exactly like the 31-year-old singer about 24 or so years ago. Rihanna just launched her Fenty clothing line, and so far it's only women's apparel, but if she comes out with a children's line, Bria says sign Ala'a up. “I would love for her to model Fenty.” And if mama Bria wasn’t serious about about making her daughter’s modeling dreams come true before, she sure is now! “She did a photo shoot today. I sent Tyra Banks a DM and we’ll be doing more photo shoots.” Tyra, please start an America’s Next Top Mini Model search so Ala’a can get her shot!