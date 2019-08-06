EXCLUSIVE: Black Bacherolette Rachel Lindsay Spills That She Won't Have A Bridal Party And More Details On Her Upcoming Tropical Wedding

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

Remember when America watched the first ever Black Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay give her final rose to Bryan Abasolo? Well, over two years later the couple that found love on season 13 of ABC’s The Bachelorette is gearing up for a “tropical wedding with a modern twist” in the Caribbean among plenty of family, friends, and of course a couple of Bachelor Nation favorites. And although the event won’t be televised, BET Digital caught up Rachel, 34, and her wedding planner extraordinaire, Michael Russo at The Knot Registry House in Southampton, New York ahead of the big day for a walk through of all the fabulous goodies on Rachel and Bryan’s, 39, registry including personalized “R&B” trinkets to how they plan to marry her Southern roots and his Colombian heritage during the festivities.

BET: The wedding countdown is officially on! And since you and Bryan will be saying your “I dos” later this month, what are you doing to keep your stress levels down? Rachel Lindsay: “I have a habit of trying to control every single thing—it’s the Taurus in me—and also I just worry a lot and I try to fix every little thing so [meditation] has been really great for me to destress and let it go.” B: So Bryan’s Colombian and you’re a Texas native, are you planning to infuse both backgrounds into the theme? RL: “So part of the reason we chose the location we did was because it was centrally located to Colombia, Miami and Texas so it works out perfectly. And I definitely want these two cultures to come together and be represented in whether it’s in food or music, all of that will be encompassed together even before the wedding. So the day before the wedding, we have this welcome reception, and it’s the first time the families as a whole—our immediate families have met—but our entire families will get together to meet and mingle. It’ll be a really good time. I even asked Bryan’s mom if there are any Colombian traditions you want me to include in the wedding.

B: Anything specific that you made sure was represented from your cultures? RL: There isn’t anything specific, some really little things mainly with the food and the music. I definitely want to make sure I cover that. No Southern dishes which now that I’m thinking about it and you say it, we should of! But I was so much more concerned about the Colombian aspect of things. So empanadas—we’re definitely going to have those present. But more at the welcome reception that will be reflected. Then there will be a more traditional choices at the wedding, but I did want that flare. I love to dance and I love music and I could easily put a playlist together that is only my type of music. But it was important for me to go to Bryan’s mom and say, “Hey, can you give me a list of songs that I could include?” Because Bryan is just so, “Just do whatever you want.” And I’m like, “No! Let me go to my future mother-in-law and ask her.” [laughs] And she gave me a list so we’re going to infuse that music as well. B: Ok, let’s talk wedding theme! RL: The wedding is tropical. Michael Russo: It’s tropical but it also has a modern flare to it. RL: See! This is why Mike is here! [laughs] So it’s no secret cause people were posting our invitation so our colors are green and champagne, and definitely a lot of white involved. And it’s funny because I didn’t go into this saying, “These will be my wedding colors.” MR: It evolved. RL: Yeah, it just came about as we were putting our invitations together. It was very, very natural. So you’ll see that reflected throughout the wedding. We don’t have a bridal party so no on one will be walking down the aisle in those [colors of] dresses. Although my mother is wearing those colors. Bryan’s mom isn’t but my mom is.

B: So tell me about this registry you’ve both put together. What is the thing your most excited to receive? RL: Our registry is not a whole lot of things. I will probably continue to add to it because honestly we have so much. So I was like what can I add to the registry that was more personalized to give flare to our home and this new life that we’re creating together. So that’s why you see a lot of the monogramed things because we do have so much already. We’ve been living together for two years at this point. But the Vitamix is number one! I mean you had the smoothies today…it’s a life changer. I’ve literally had all my vitamins and I think I hit every food group today and most of that came from the Vitamix. Plus, I’m picky. I hate avocado but I’ll drink it in a smoothie. So I think my favorite gifts are the gifts that Bryan and I picked out together, like The Vitamix.

Perhaps the sweetes thing about Rachel and Bryan’s registry, other than the incredible Vitamix that did indeed make yummy smoothies and the luxe 10-piece copper cookware set that Rachel plans to learn to cook amazing meals on, is The Knot Gifts Back charity registry program. It’s the first of it’s kind that donates to charities on behalf of couples at no extra cost to their guests. The Knot donates a portion of the cost of each eligible gift purchased through a couple’s registry on The Knot to a charity of their choice.